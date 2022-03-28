BERTLING, MARY KATHLEEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/28/2022 | 08:40

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3010 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CLEANER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 823.11.2 HEALTH-SAFETY

