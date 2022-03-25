BERTLING, MARY KATHLEEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/25/2022 | 14:50

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3010 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3117 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050819 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002404

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

