BEST, JONATHAN SCOTT

Arrest Date/Time: 04/22/2022 | 20:54

Date of Birth: 09/12/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: , ,

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5950 PENINSULAR AV/5 MM GU, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD068974 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003261

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER