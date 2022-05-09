BICKLEY, AMY LEIGH

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 15:45

Date of Birth: 10/01/1983 Age: 38 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1701 6TH AVE, BOCA RATON, FL 33486

Occupation: SERVER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD079927 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003789

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

