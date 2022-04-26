BILLINGS, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 04/25/2022 | 21:51

Date of Birth: 04/05/1981 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: PROMOTER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5220 OVERSEAS HWY, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071061 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003365

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.03.2 BATTERY