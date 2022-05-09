BISHOP, STEVEN RAYMOND

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 14:59

Date of Birth: 08/13/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 304 ANGLERS DRIVE N, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: STEWART in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 88005 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD079881 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003786

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you