BISHOP, STEVEN RAYMOND

Arrest Date/Time: 10/21/2021 | 15:04

Date of Birth: 08/13/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 304 ANGLERS DRIVE N, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: STEWART in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 2796 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BIANDREA SWIRE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD161373 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007604

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

