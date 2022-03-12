BLACKBURN, SCOTT ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 00:59

Date of Birth: 11/19/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9211 192ND DR, CUTLER BAY, FL 33157

Occupation: MANAGEMENT in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 90400 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: NERELYS VIDAL - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042376 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002011

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

