BLACKBURN, SKYLER JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 05/15/2022 | 19:22

Date of Birth: 08/12/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6621 MALONEY AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: ROOFER

Arrest Location: 2 AVE,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD083908 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003978

Charges: 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you