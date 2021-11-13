BLANCO, VENNESSA

Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 10:18

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1300 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD173189 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008258

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR