BLANCO, VENNESSA

Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 10:18
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 1300 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH, FL
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173189 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008258
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR