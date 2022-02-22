BLOODWORTH, STEPHANIE MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/21/2022 | 20:45

Date of Birth: 11/01/1997 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: H

Address: 7480 170TH TER, PALMETTO BAY, FL 33157

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: DUCK KEY, DUCK KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD030662 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001429

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.3a FLEE/ELUDE POLICE 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY