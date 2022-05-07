BLOURI, MOHAMMAD HUSSEIN JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 23:00

Date of Birth: 11/02/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6541 FLAGLER ST, HOLLYWOOD, FL 33023

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078047 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003709

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you