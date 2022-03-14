BOFILL, LAZARO DANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 03:47

Date of Birth: 04/16/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 330 SHARAR AVE, MIAMI, FL 33054

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 13100 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043712 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002071

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS

