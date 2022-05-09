BOLEN, MELVIN CARL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 10:12

Date of Birth: 10/23/1950 Age: 71 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF BIG PINE KEY, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074262 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003547

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

