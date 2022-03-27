BONANNO, ANNA MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/27/2022 | 16:55

Date of Birth: 08/26/1963 Age: 58 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 4812 WINDRUSH LN, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32217

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5 / 38MM ~ 81MM, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD052041 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002463

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.1 FLEE/ELUDE POLICE 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.3 FLEE/ELUDE POLICE 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL