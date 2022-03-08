BORSKI, TIMOTHY JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 14:31

Date of Birth: 07/05/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 118 CORAL AVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: ARTIST

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDRIA HRADECKY - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040192 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001875

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you