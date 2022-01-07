BORT, KRISTOPHER GEORGE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 09:00

Date of Birth: 07/31/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 101 W OCEAN DR KCB, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 206 12 ST GULF, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4/5 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD192905 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009349

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you