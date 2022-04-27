BOSCAMP, RUSSELL WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 04/27/2022 | 12:29

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2705 FLAGLER AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071925 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003421

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

