BOSCAMP, RUSSELL WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 16:27

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2705 FLAGLER AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD077797 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003697

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

