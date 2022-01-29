BOTELHO, SCOTT NEVES

Arrest Date/Time: 01/29/2022 | 02:27

Date of Birth: 12/18/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1024 ISLAND MANOR DR, GREENARCERS, FL 33413

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD016372 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000772

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

