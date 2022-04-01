Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 19:33

Date of Birth: 12/18/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7540 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LN S T39, ST PETERSBURG, FL 33711

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR-5 AT THE 65MM, LONG KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055383 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002637

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

