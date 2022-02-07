BOUCHARD, PAULETTE IRENE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/07/2022 | 04:28

Date of Birth: 01/19/1966 Age: 56 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF PALM BEACH, PALM BEACH, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021704 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001019

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH