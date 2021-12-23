Arrest Date/Time: 12/23/2021 | 03:00

Date of Birth: 03/01/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 101.9MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD193082 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009355

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

