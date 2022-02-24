BOUDREAU, JOSEPH YOUNG

Arrest Date/Time: 02/23/2022 | 23:14

Date of Birth: 03/01/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2673 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 20 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDER MORALES - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD031984 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001487

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

