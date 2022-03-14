BOWLES, BRANDON LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 10:04

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 45 5TH EL ST, MARION, NC 28752

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043860 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002079

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.61 FRAUD-ILLEG USE CREDIT CARDS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 817.60.1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.61 FRAUD-ILLEG USE CREDIT CARDS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 817.60.1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL

