BOYER, JUSTIN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 21:58

Date of Birth: 09/15/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1002 SUNSET STREET, AURORA, MO 65605

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006080 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000314

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you