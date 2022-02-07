BRASWELL, ROBERT WALTER

Arrest Date/Time: 02/07/2022 | 00:15

Date of Birth: 10/16/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1217 SOMBRERO BLVD, MARATHON, FL 33080

Occupation: CONSULTANT

Arrest Location: US1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN MARTIN-REYES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021601 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001006

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

