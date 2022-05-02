BRIONES, JESURY LEONARDO

Arrest Date/Time: 05/01/2022 | 22:28

Date of Birth: 09/27/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30061 POND LN, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 7155 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074434 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003556

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

