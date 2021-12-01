BRITT, DANNY TRAVIS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/01/2021 | 17:06

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 124 PIRATES COVE, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: BOAT CAPTAIN in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181988 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008715

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

