BROOKS, ASHLEY NICHOLE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 19:45
Date of Birth: 07/13/1990 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 28232 DOROTHY AV/28 MM GU, LITTLE TORCH KEY, FL 33042
Occupation: HOUSE KEEPER
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169444 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008067
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC