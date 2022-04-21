BROOKS, KAREN MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/14/2022 | 18:46

Date of Birth: 02/26/1967 Age: 55 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 35 SOMBRERO BOULEVARD, MARATHON, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD063842 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003039

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

