BROOKS, KAREN MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/14/2022 | 20:06

Date of Birth: 02/26/1967 Age: 55 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 35 SOMBRERO BLVD, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD063842 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003038

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

Recommended for you