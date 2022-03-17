BROWN, BERNADETTE MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 16:31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1975 Age: 46 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, ,

Occupation: SERVER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 101440 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD046013 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002180

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you