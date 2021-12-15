BROWN, KENNETH HARTWELL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/14/2021 | 23:21

Date of Birth: 03/04/1958 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 920 ALHAMBRA DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FD 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 920 ALHAMBRA DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188736 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009114

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you