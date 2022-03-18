BROWN, KEVIN AKEEM

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 21:52

Date of Birth: 03/20/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1200 1ST STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 1026 WHITE STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you