BROWN, MARK ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/28/2022 | 10:12

Date of Birth: 10/14/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 141 SOUTH HAMMOCK RD, ISLAMORDA, CO 33036

Occupation: CHEF in ISLAMORDA

Arrest Location: 141 HAMMOCK RD, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD052471 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002482

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

