Arrest Date/Time: 12/25/2021 | 22:28

Date of Birth: 06/12/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1213 14TH ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEX FIERRO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD194453 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009412

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

