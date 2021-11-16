BRYAN, JERRETT FITZGERALD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 16:12
Date of Birth: 07/07/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 19701 HOLIDAY RD, MIAMI, FL 33157
Occupation: FOREMAN in MARATHON
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174768 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008337
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION