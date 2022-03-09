BRZEZENSKI, DENNIS ALARIC

Arrest Date/Time: 03/07/2022 | 11:35

Date of Birth: 07/29/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 26724 OVERSEAS HWY, RAMROD KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: CARPENTER

Arrest Location: 26724 OLD STATE RD 4A, RAMROD KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: DONALD STULLKEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD001383 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000077

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

