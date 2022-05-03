BUCHANAN, MATTHEW HARLESS

Arrest Date/Time: 05/03/2022 | 08:17

Date of Birth: 02/11/1990 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3498 DOVE VALLEY, CASTLE ROCK, CO

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 90270 OVERSEAS HWY , TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD075280 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003594

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

