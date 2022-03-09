BUCHER, MARK MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 09:59

Date of Birth: 04/08/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR