BUCKNER, TYLER RYAN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/14/2022 | 18:20

Date of Birth: 05/20/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9725 11 TER, MIAMI, FL 33176

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 107900 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD083421 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003949

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.212.1 POSSESS FORGED