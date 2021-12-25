BURNS, TONJA JAN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/25/2021 | 03:28

Date of Birth: 05/08/1974 Age: 47 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1361 OVERSEAS, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 16 CLARA BLVD,KCB,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CORBIN HRADECKY - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO21CAD194163 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009396

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

