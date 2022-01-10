BURTON, PIERSON DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 01/10/2022 | 15:54

Date of Birth: 12/21/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 95 CONCH AVE, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: LONG KEY BRID / 63 MM - 66 MM, LONG KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM DANIELS - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO22CAD005295 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000273

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.048.4 AGGRAV STALKING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.0487.4a CONTEMPT OF COURT

