CABASSA, DUSTIN COLE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 07:12

Date of Birth: 04/12/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, , FL 33040

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 5051 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

Recommended for you