Arrest Date/Time: 02/21/2022 | 09:45

Date of Birth: 03/25/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1282 55TH TER, MIAMI, FL 33142

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD030442 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001419

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you