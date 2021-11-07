CALDERWOOD, HARLEY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 06:51

Date of Birth: 01/10/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27381 ALOHA DRIVE, PUNTA GORDA, FL 33955

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD170164 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008109

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you