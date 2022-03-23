Arrest Date/Time: 03/23/2022 | 11:24

Date of Birth: 08/23/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3200 DUCK AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SOUTH END,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049498 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002340

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR