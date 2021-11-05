CALLEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 23:55
Date of Birth: 09/05/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W
Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: CONTRACTING/LANDSCAP
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169009 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008041
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.082.1 AGGRAV BATTERY