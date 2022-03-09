CALVO PEREZ, ORLANDO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 14:59

Date of Birth: 11/20/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 1700 8TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: RETAIL in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 100 OCEAN DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MATTHEW O'NEILL - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035555 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001683

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.019.1 STOLEN PROP-DEAL IN 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

Recommended for you